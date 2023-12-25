Netflix Is Making a 'Virgin River' Video Game and It Actually Sounds Fun

Step inside the world of "Virgin River" in a whole new way.

Listen up, "Virgin River" fans. This one's a game-changer — quite literally.

Netflix has announced the release of a "Virgin River" mobile game. Fans of the heartwarming series can eagerly anticipate immersing themselves in the charming Northern California town.

The game is part of a larger initiative by the streaming giant, branded as Netflix Stories, which aims to transform passive viewing into an interactive experience.

Netflix says that its Stories project aims to amplify the audience's immersive experience with their favorite shows.

In a press release, Netflix mentioned a game adaptation of another popular show, the reality series "Love is Blind."

"In the game, you'll be able to (virtually) step into the pods as the newest singles on the series and embark on your own journey of true love and self-discovery," the statement read. They added: "Developed by Netflix's own Boss Fight Entertainment, this game will be part of the Netflix Stories app—a collection of interactive narrative games—that will immerse players in an ever-growing catalog of stories from fan-favorite Netflix series and films."

The "Virgin River" series has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. It's the digital equivalent of comfort food for many, and now, Netflix is leveraging this adoration by offering a virtual escape to its idyllic setting.

As we countdown to these releases, one can't help but ponder the implications of this shift. Will this interactive model redefine our leisure time? Could it herald a new form of storytelling where the audience is no longer just a spectator but an active participant? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain: Netflix's foray into the gaming sphere with "Virgin River" and beyond is more than a mere expansion — it's a glimpse into the future of entertainment, where every viewer is also a storyteller.

A release date for the "Virgin River" game has not been set. But you can get a feel for Netflix Stories by downloading the "Love is Blind" game here.