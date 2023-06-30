Who is 'Virgin River' Star Alexandra Breckenridge's Husband? Meet Guitarist Casey Hooper

Sadly, Melinda Monroe and Jack Sheridan are not together IRL. Despite having some incredible chemistry on Virgin River, the two are head over heels for other people. Martin Henderson is supposedly dating some mysterious interior designer, and Alexandra Breckenridge has been happily married to her husband, Casey Hooper, since 2015.

Like many Hollywood actresses, Breckenridge enjoyed a few rendezvous with other people in the biz before settling down. But unlike many actresses, her dating history is relatively unknown. The only person there's romantic evidence of was her future American Horror Story co-star, Evan Peters.

So who is the man who captured the actress's heart? Here's everything we know about Breckenridge's husband and how they met.

Katy Perry's Guitarist

Casey Hooper is a musician and songwriter from Iowa — but not just any musician and songwriter from Iowa. He's the guitarist for pop sensation and American Idol judge Katy Perry. According to the Des Moines Register, he'd been working with her since 2010, traveling the world on tour and shooting fire out of his guitar during performances.

According to a 2015 interview, Hooper was drawn to music ever since he was a kid. After receiving a Stratocaster for his 13th birthday, he dropped all other sports and activities and — according to his mom — "had (a guitar) attached to his body." When his father realized how serious his son was about pursuing music, he told him that he had better pursue it with everything he's got.

"I'm not going to go down to Lake of the Ozarks when you're 40," he supposedly warned Casey, "and see you singing 'Cheeseburger in Paradise' on some dock."

After graduating high school, Hooper moved out to LA to go to music school, but he left after six months to start touring with the Midnight Squires. He picked up some random Hollywood gigs (such as being an extra in Glee) to get by while he was auditioning for big names including Selena Gomez and Adam Lambert.

Eventually, his hard work paid off, and he got the job that would change everything: working for Katy Perry. He's been with the singer ever since, touring multiple countries and even making an appearance in her 2015 documentary Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour.

After that major tour wrapped, he found something else to sing about — his future wife.

They Met At a Grammys After-Party

While the details are unclear, it sounds as if the couple has Perry to thank for their chance meeting. In 2012, they crossed paths at a Grammy after-party while they were both living in California. They must have hit it off pretty immediately, because they made their red carpet debut as a couple just four months later.

At the time, Breckenridge was still building her name in Hollywood while Hooper was busy touring the world. Even though their relationship wasn't a hot topic in the tabloids yet, it seems that they were able to make it work despite both having time-consuming careers. In 2014, the actress announced their engagement on Instagram.

One year later, the couple tied the knot in a small, intimate ceremony in Colorado.

They Have Two Kids

It wasn't long before Breckenridge and Hooper decided to take yet another big leap and become parents. In 2016, she gave birth to their first child, Jack — and it all happened a lot quicker than she expected. She opted for a water birth, which lasted two very painful hours because her son weighed a whopping 9 pounds.

"My water breaks at 5 in the morning — pop, I literally felt it break," she said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "Then the labor just started coming really fast. My husband's like, 'Watch TV, it'll be hours, it's your first baby.' No, no, no."

For the birth of their next child, Breckenridge decided to go a much more comfortable route.

"When I got pregnant with my daughter, I got an epidural. I did. And it was a beautiful experience, magical," she said. "I should have listened to my two friends; two of my best friends had babies and they were like, 'Girl, get the epidural. Don't be stupid. ... You need the good drugs.'"

She and Hooper welcomed their daughter, Billie, in 2017. And, yes, she is named after Billie Holiday.

They Live In Georgia

The new parents chose to leave the trenches of Hollywood and raise their family in a "quiet community" outside of Atlanta, Georgia. They bought a two-story home that Hooper's mother (who works as an interior designer) helped them decorate.

"The previous owners had a very different style from us, and the entire house was more traditional," Breckenridge told Atlanta Magazine in 2019. "It felt like Christmas in the '90s, kind of like the McCallisters' house in Home Alone."

Even though they both still must travel for work, settling in a place where they can raise their family with a bit of normalcy is worth the distance. "The rural areas of Georgia have an amazing sense of community we were lacking in LA," Breckenridge said. "We wanted our children to grow up in a place where they could play and ride their bikes that didn't feel like a big city."

It's clear that Breckenridge and Hooper have a strong, loving relationship that goes beyond the hecticness of Hollywood. And while it can be difficult to build a life with someone in front of — and away from — the cameras, they make it look easy.