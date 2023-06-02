'American Idol' Finalist Defends Katy Perry Amid Bullying Accusations

Longtime American Idol judge Katy Perry caught some heat during the show's recently-completed 21st season. Specifically, she was accused of "mom shaming" contestant Sara Beth Liebe and booed for her critique of contestant Nutsa Buzaladze's stage presence. In the latest twist, the Daily Mail reported that Perry wants out of the series due to being edited to look like a "nasty reality show judge."

Top 8 finalist Oliver Steele shared a much different perspective recently about Perry's on- and off-camera interactions with contestants.

"I've seen a lot of rumors going around the internet about Katy Perry possibly leaving Idol, and I don't necessarily know what's true and what's not. Here is what I know about [Perry]," Steele wrote in the caption of a May 26 Instagram post. "Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people."

Indeed, Steele credits Perry with calming his nerves and providing enough sound advice to help him advance deep into the competition.

"Katy has an incredible ability to not just tell what emotional state you're in, but to be able to tell what's holding you back," he wrote. "I love all the judges, but Katy always seemed to be able to look into my soul and tell exactly what was troubling me, or what it was I was struggling with. It's one thing to teach someone to believe in their ability, which the judges are fabulous at. Katy reminded me to believe in who I am as an artist. She challenged me to push myself, to take on challenges that made me uncomfortable. I'm a better musician and artist after Katy Perry pushed me to believe in my potential, and to exceed my limitations."

Judging by Perry's own words, it doesn't seem like the pop superstar plans to leave her judge's chair anytime soon. During a recent press event, Perry opened up about how much she loves being a part of the show.

"I'm just so grateful that real musicians, real artists are trusting us, are giving us a shot again," Perry said (quote via Parade). "This is not a karaoke show, it's not a show about the judges. We are one little part in it, but this is ultimately about people's stories and sounds and voices that need to be heard. And these stories make up the fabric of America, so I would like to encourage and invite all serious artists and songwriters to audition for American Idol, to have the best season yet."