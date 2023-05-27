This season of American Idol may be over, but the Katy Perry drama rolls on. After dealing with some backlash during the show's sixth season on ABC (and 21st season overall), which wrapped up on Sunday (May 21), a new report suggests that Perry may be considering her departure from the long-running singing competition.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Perry, who joined the show as a judge in 2018, wants out of the series due to being edited to look like a "nasty reality show judge."

"Katy feels like [the producers] threw her under the bus," a source told the publication. "She feels like her comments could have been removed. Katy became aware of the harsh criticism. Getting booed really upset her. She was trying to stay in her lane, do her job and go home."

The source says that Perry feels that her comments have been "misinterpreted."

"She went into it thinking she was going to foster young talent. For her good intentions to be misinterpreted it was not what she wanted," the source continued. "She has accomplished so much in her career and is now being looked at as a nasty reality show judge. Katy's wanted out for some time now, but this season was way too much for her to handle."

This season alone, Perry has been accused of "mom shaming" contestant Sara Beth Liebe and booed for her critique of contestant Nutsa Buzaladze's stage presence.

"Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it's like you glitter bomb the stage," Perry said during an episode that aired in April. "Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that's gonna be hard."

Perry's comments were met with boos from the audience, but she seemed to take it in stride.

"OK, first time in six seasons, woo-hoo!" Perry said, referencing the audience response. "But what I'm saying is that, I'd like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts too. I'd love to see that, and I think America might too."

Idol fans haven't held back on social media either. Some viewers even called for Perry to be replaced by guest judge Alanis Morissette.

"I hope Alanis comes back, Katy is no longer a fan favorite," one Twitter user wrote after Morissette stepped in for Perry.

But earlier this season, Page Six reported that Perry is simply brushing off the criticism, adding that the singer has a "unique sense of humor that may not always translate well on camera, but she never has any ill intent."

"Katy isn't fazed by the backlash," the source told Page Six. "This has been a roller-coaster season with a lot of great talent, so she is just doing her job."

Judging by Perry's own words, it doesn't seem like the pop superstar plans to leave her judge's chair anytime soon.

During a recent press event, Perry opened up about how much she loves being a part of the show.

"I'm just so grateful that real musicians, real artists are trusting us, are giving us a shot again," Perry said (quote via Parade). "This is not a karaoke show, it's not a show about the judges. We are one little part in it, but this is ultimately about people's stories and sounds and voices that need to be heard. And these stories make up the fabric of America, so I would like to encourage and invite all serious artists and songwriters to audition for American Idol, to have the best season yet."