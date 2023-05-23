Pop singer and American Idol judge Katy Perry has recorded her fair share of collaborations in the past, even venturing into the country world with Thomas Rhett on his song "Where We Started," but she says there's another country superstar with whom she would like to record. Perry recently sat down for an adorable "Puppy Interview" with Buzzfeed, where she answered questions whilst holding puppies, and when asked which former American Idol winner she'd like to work with, she had an immediate answer.

"Maybe Carrie Underwood!" she says. "I haven't done a collab with any female country stars yet. I did a song with Thomas Rhett, which was really fun. But she's like, [the] queen of country, so that's cool. And she's glam!"

Country fans may remember Perry attended the 2022 CMA Awards in November to perform "Where We Started" with Rhett. The song comes from his 2022 Where We Started album.

Perry shared a few other interesting pieces of information during the interview, one of which was mentioning that she's written songs that have been recorded by the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez and Brittney Spears. When looking at her songwriting catalog, one will find that she wrote Clarkson's "I Do Not Hook Up," Gomez's "That's More Like It" and Spears' "Passenger."

"I wrote them for an album, but you can only put so many songs on it and then you have all these songs left over, and then they find homes," she says.

Perry also revealed who she'd choose for a fourth judge on American Idol, if the opportunity to add a judge ever arose.

"Lizzo," she says. "I'd like Lizzo to come and join American Idol. This is an invitation from me, Katy Perry. Lizzo, I'm asking you to join the panel."

"I'm feeling a little outnumbered on the testosterone," she adds, referring to fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. "I could really use some bold, honest, hot takes."