Timothy Olyphant activating Justified mode in a Taken-esque kidnapping series also starring Claire Danes? TV obsessives are truly suffering an embarrassment of riches. The first trailer for Full Circle, premiering July 13 on Max, is here and it's a white-knuckle ride. Directed by Oscar-winner Steven Soderbergh (Traffic), the 6-episode television miniseries tells the story of a botched kidnapping involving a wealthy couple whose secrets have caught up with them.

Timothy Olyphant will star as Derek in Full Circle before reprising his iconic role as lawman Raylan Givens in the upcoming Justified: City Primeval, debuting July 18 on FX and Hulu. Derek and his wife Sam (Emmy-winner Claire Danes) are rich New Yorkers whose son has been kidnapped by a band of criminals from Guyana. Over the course of the 6-episode Max miniseries, Derek and Sam's checkered past comes back into view.

Directed by master of the ticking-clock thriller Soderbergh (his Kimi, currently streaming on Max, is worth a watch) from a script by No Sudden Move scribe Ed Solomon, Full Circle also stars Dennis Quaid, Zazie Beetz (The Harder They Fall), funnyman Jim Gaffigan, Emmy-winner Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) and TV legend CCH Pounder (NCIS: New Orleans).

The newly-released trailer for Full Circle begins with Olyphant and Danes receiving an ominous phone call from their son's kidnapper. Beetz, who plays law enforcement officer Harmony, asks the couple about their connections to Guyana as someone says in voiceover, "You understand that the things happening to your family are happening for a reason."

A montage shows Olyphant heading to a meeting spot with a duffle bag in tow, then entering a blood-stained room. At one point, Quaid eyes a chessboard and tells him, "It makes no sense that we would be targeted." But the kidnapping is not as random as anyone thinks. Towards the end of the two-minute tease, Danes' character reveals a safe hidden beneath the floorboards and says, "What we did was not okay and we're in this mess now because of it." Sounds like one big uh-oh...

Full Circle will premiere its first two episodes on July 13 on Max. New episodes will drop two at a time each Thursday thereafter, leading to the series finale on July 27. The series also stars Suzanne Savoy (The Upside) and Phaldut Sharma (A Discovery of Witches).