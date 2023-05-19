Watch Raylan Givens Make His Storied Return in The New 'Justified: City Primeval' Teaser

Brace yourselves, Justified fans: everyone's favorite Stetson-wearing, quick-drawing US Marshal, Raylan Givens, is making his return this summer. FX just announced that Justified: City Primeval, featuring Timothy Olyphant reprising his role as Givens, will premiere on July 18.

Now, for the uninitiated, let's take a quick stroll down memory lane. The original Justified series, which aired for six seasons from 2010 to 2015, was a modern-day Western set in Kentucky. It followed lawman Givens, who had a penchant for taking out the trash (read: criminals) in his own unconventional way. Famed for his sharpshooting and sharp tongue, Givens made quite an impression.

Fast forward 15 years from the close of the original series, and life has taken Raylan Givens far from the Kentucky hollers. He's now based in Miami, navigating life as a U.S. marshal and moonlighting as the father to a teenage daughter (played by real-life daughter Vivian). His hat's a bit worn, his hair a shade grayer, and life's road seems a little shorter ahead than behind.

Advertisement

However, a random encounter on a deserted Florida highway reroutes Givens to Detroit. That's where he meets the nefarious Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), also known as The Oklahoma Wildman. Mansell is a sociopathic, violent criminal, having evaded Detroit's law enforcement once already and intent on doing so again.

Mansell's defense attorney, the formidable Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), is a Motor City native committed to representing her client. However, she soon finds herself in a tense crossfire between the lawman and lawbreaker, with her own motives adding another layer to the intricate plot.

Sounds like a classic showdown is brewing, as these three characters face off in Detroit's underbelly, or the "City Primeval." Who will emerge alive? Only time will tell. You can have a sneak peek at the upcoming series by checking out the teaser above.

So, mark your calendars: this gritty, twist-laden rollercoaster ride is coming your way this summer. Prepare for a fresh helping of classic Justified drama, infused with new characters and high-stake confrontations. Welcome back, Raylan Givens. We've missed you.

Advertisement

Related Videos