First Look at 'Dark Winds' Season 2: A Serial Killer, a Femme Fatale and a Deadly Secret

Get ready to head back in time this summer. The critically-acclaimed, infinitely vibe-ey western series Dark Winds, set in the 1970s, returns for Season 2 this July on AMC and AMC+, and there's a new, seriously sinister teaser trailer to prove it. "The monsters ain't just in the shadows," one character says in the first look at the new season. "They're in broad damn daylight."

Series stars Zahn McClarnon (best known for playing the supernaturally capable villain Hanzee in the first two seasons of Fargo) and Kiowa Gordon (Reservation Dogs) will return as Lt. Joe Leaphorn and private eye Jim Chee, respectively. Based on Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee book series, Dark Winds follows the two Navajo Nation police officers as they investigate murders across the striking Monument Valley landscape -- coming face-to-face with horrors that make them question their sanity and spirituality.

Dark Winds Season 2 will see Leaphorn and Chee reunite in pursuit of a serial killer. But the hunters quickly become the hunted, per Deadline: "They find themselves in the high desert of Navajo Country chasing a killer who's turned his sights on them to protect a secret that rips open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn's moral and professional code."

The newly-released teaser trailer shows a bloodied Leaphorn lying in wait in the mountains as he vows in voiceover, "I have to find out who's behind this. I have to." We see ominous shots of the imposing Monument Valley, followed by a car explosion and a shootout at the precinct. In one of the short trailer's more chilling sequences, a gloved man in a hazmat suit can be seen wielding a knife while hiding in a bathroom stall. Nightmare fuel.

Other members of the cast include returning stars Jessica Matten as Sgt. Manuelito and A Martinez as Sheriff Gordo Sena, as well as series newcomers Jeri Ryan (Star Trek) and Nicholas Logan (Dopesick). Ryan will play Rosemary Vines, described as a femme fatale who sets her sights on Chee. Logan is set to play Colton Wolf, a "twisted assassin with a secret that puts him on a collision course" with Leaphorn, according to the outlet. (Odds are he's our big bad this season.) In order to restore balance to their lives and "to the reservation that depends on them," Leaphorn and Chee must team up with Manuelito (Matten) and Sheriff Sena (Martinez) while on the hunt for their would-be assassin.

"After putting his son's death to rest, Season 1 ends with Leaphorn parting ways with Chee, but Season 2 brings them back together along with Manuelito to solve a spree of murders on the Navajo Nation," star Zahn McClarnon told Deadline.

McClarnon also serves on the show's high-profile producing team, which includes the likes of Robert Redford, Game of Thrones novelist George R.R. Martin, and Thrones veteran Vince Gerardis.

Dark Winds Season 2 will premiere this July on AMC and AMC+. Season 1 is now streaming on AMC+.

