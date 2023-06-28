Tim McGraw to Receive Prestigious ACM Career Honor

Tim McGraw will receive one of the most prestigious awards of his 30-plus year career as a country artist on Aug. 23 at the 16th annual ACM Honors, which will be held at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and hosted by Carly Pearce. McGraw and record label executive Mike Dungan were named Tuesday (June 27) as the latest winners of the ACM Icon Award.

Per a press release, the Icon Award honors the work of California country music pioneer Cliffie Stone. It's "presented to a country music artist, duo/group or industry leader who, throughout their career, has advanced the popularity of the genre through their contributions in multiple facets of the industry, such as songwriting, recording, production, touring, film, television, literary works, philanthropic contributions and other goodwill efforts."



Therefore, McGraw is being honored for more than his 25 No. 1 singles and over 80 million records sold worldwide. His acting career, which received a huge boost alongside spouse Faith Hill through Yellowstone spinoff 1883, has raised not only McGraw's profile but the pop culture visibility of country music.

Other '90s country notables being recognized include Poet's Award recipients KT Oslin, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Clint Black.

In addition, Chris Stapleton will be honored as the eighth Triple Crown winner in ACM history. He's won ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year, ACM Male Vocalist of the Year and ACM Entertainer of the Year — a feat only pulled off beforehand in their gender identity or duo/group-specific categories by Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Mickey Gilley, Merle Haggard, Miranda Lambert, Barbara Mandrell and Carrie Underwood.

Kane Brown will take home the ACM International Award for his role in spreading the genre globally, while Breland will be honored as the first-ever Lift Every Voice Award recipient. The latter lauds Breland's "pivotal role in elevating underrepresented voices throughout the country music genre, transcending demographics and geography."

Other winners include music executive Troy Vollhoffer (ACM Lifting Lives Award), country radio veterans Charlie Cook and Bill Mayne (ACM Service Award) and the late Charlie Daniels (ACM Spirit Award).