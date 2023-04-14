Ryman Auditorium Commemorates Charley Pride with Statue

Charley Pride is the latest country legend to be immortalized in bronze. A statue of Pride was unveiled Wednesday (April 12) at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium.

Pride's widow Rozene was on hand for the ceremony, as was one of the couple's sons, country singer Dion, and Hollywood star Dennis Quaid, who's tied to a forthcoming Pride biopic.

"He has often been called the Jackie Robinson of country music," Rozene said. "The only difference was Jackie Robinson was picked for the role. Pride picked country music because he loved it and that was his life."

Pride joins Loretta Lynn, Bill Monroe and Little Jimmie Dickens as the only Country Music Hall of Famers with a statue on the Ryman grounds. The new statue is on the northwest corner of the venue, next to those of Lynn and Monroe.

"Charley Pride broke barriers and defied stereotypes, becoming one of the most successful and beloved country music artists of all time," said Ryman Hospitality Properties Executive Chairman Colin Reed. "The Ryman Icon Walk honors not only his contributions and the groundwork he laid for countless other artists in country music, but also to the Ryman, where he performed many times throughout his career. Charley's influence will always be felt throughout the entire Nashville community, and his addition to the Ryman Icon Walk is our way of paying tribute to his incredible talent and enduring legacy."

Pride's career spanned over 50 years and was defined by 41 chart-topping hits. In his prime, the 1971 CMA Entertainer of the Year became RCA's top-selling solo artist since Elvis Presley.

"He loved his fans - in fact, his fans drove him. All of you drove him," Dion added. "You are the reason why he was the success he was. Everything he did was for you."

