For a while now, Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Tayla Lynn and Conway Twitty's grandson Tre Twitty have performed as Twitty & Lynn, a tribute act to their famous forebears' catalog of classic duets. One of the duo's next gigs is a special one because it'll be the first Loretta Lynn Birthday Bash since the country innovator's Oct. 2022 death.

Tayla admitted to People that she hesitated at first about the event, which takes place on April 15 at Troubadour Nashville.

"Obviously, I questioned it, whether we should still do this birthday bash since she's not here to celebrate," Tayla shared. "And it only took me a split-second to say yes. I'll do the best I can to bring her spirit there."

Tayla added that the faith she learned from her grandmother has helped soothe her grief.

"I watched her talk to Jesus," Tayla said. "I watched her get ready to meet Him and get to heaven and see my grandfather and her children that have passed. I literally watched her prepare for that in such a spiritual, beautiful way that really...I'm so happy she gets that now. It's sad for us here, but that really eases the heartbreak."

As half of Twitty & Lynn, Trey pays homage to his grandfather's instantly recognizable hits and equally iconic baritone delivery.

"Conway's been gone 30 years," Tre told People. "[He and Loretta] stopped recording together in 1981. They had plans to come back together again and do another round of Loretta and Conway stuff, but he passed and there was never a chance to have that second act. There are so many people that missed that and so many people that just loved them and are attached to those songs."

This year will mark 30 years since Conway's June 5, 1993 death at age 59.

Loretta was born on April 14, 1932 in Butcher Hollow, Ky. Last year, the Grand Ole Opry threw her a 90th birthday party, complete with appearances by Twitty & Lynn as well as Loretta's sister and fellow Opry member Crystal Gayle.