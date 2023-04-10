This May, Carrie Underwood will celebrate 15 years as a member of one of the most meaningful institutions in country music, the Grand Ole Opry. Underwood was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry family on May 10, 2008, and she will celebrate her 15th anniversary with a very special day of shows. She is set to perform back-to-back shows at the Opry on Saturday, May 13.

She will first perform at the 7 p.m. show and then later at 9:30 p.m. Both shows will take place at the Grand Ole Opry house at Opry Mills in Nashville, Tenn., and she will be joined by Deana Carter, Michael Ray and other artists on the night. Tickets are available here or by calling (615) 871-OPRY. Fans who can't make the show in person can listen live on WSM Radio and SiriusXM's Willie's Roadhouse channel 59. The show will also air on Circle Television's Opry Live at 9 p.m. ET.

Underwood made her Opry debut on May 10, 2005 -- two weeks after winning American Idol and propelling to country music fame. At the time, she remarked, "It's kind of magical. I don't feel like I deserve this at all."

Less than three years later, on March 15, 2008, she was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry by Opry member and country music legend, Randy Travis. She officially joined the family at her May induction, led by Garth Brooks. Underwood has long been reverent of the historical country music tradition, and she said earning a place in the Opry family was immeasurably meaningful to her.

Advertisement

"The induction award they gave me says, 'Hey, you're a part of the family,'" Underwood once said, according to the Opry's official website. "It means a lot to me because it's the heart of country music, the church, the sacred place, the super-elite club that says you love this music."