Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett + More Set for Benefit Concert to Honor Victims of Nashville School Shooting

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Lady A, Tyler Hubbard and many more artists are set to perform at A Night of Joy, a benefit concert for Nashville's The Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school where six people -- three children and three staff members -- were killed in a school shooting on March 27.

Billed as A Night of Joy: Celebrating The Covenant School, the event will take place on April 12 at 7 p.m. CT. All proceeds will go to The Covenant School.

Chris Tomlin, Colony House, Dave Barnes, Drew Holcomb, Ellie Holcomb, Ketch Secor, Mat Kearney, Matt Maher, Natalie Hemby, Sixpence None the Richer, Stephanie and Nathan Chapman, The Warren Brothers, The War and Treaty, Trent Dabbs, Brett Taylor, Luke Laird, Sandra McCracken, Dwan Hill, Jasmine Mullen and Sarah Kroger will also perform at the show.

"I'm so honored to be a part of this event, gathering with our city and rallying around a school and community that I love so much," Annie F. Downs, who'll serve as host for the event, said in a press statement.

"Nashville is once again stepping up and using its talents and resources to support the community," Natalie Hemby said in a press statement. "After attending the funerals of victims, who were also friends, it will be healing for me to be able to sing songs about hope in a broken world, and to honor the victims, the school, and the first responders."

Limited tickets are available for purchase here. If you're unable to attend, but would like to contribute, visit here.

