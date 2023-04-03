Carrie Underwood Rocks CMT Music Awards With Heart-Pounding Performance and Glitzy Outfit

Carrie Underwood performed her hard-rocking country single "Hate My Heart" at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2. Not only did she give an enthusiastic performance of the rising single, but she wore the perfect outfit to match the occasion.

Underwood performed from an outdoor stage in downtown Austin, Texas, and glistening fireworks took off from behind the stage before she sang the first note. She then jumped into the song with loads of energy, passionately singing the lyrics of the fun heartbreak tune. The fireworks continued glittering throughout the performance, as did the light-up bracelets worn by the audience. Underwood continued this glistening effect with her outfit: a jacket and a shorts combo featuring bejeweled hearts. Her microphone also featured a red heart with glittering fringe coming off of it.

Underwood gave her all to the performance, looking like she was having genuine fun and showcasing her powerful voice. The performance concluded with one final note as more fireworks took off from the stage.

Advertisement

Underwood's video for "Hate My Heart" was one of the top 3 nominees for the Video of the Year award at the show. The award went to Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown for "Thank God." The singer's video for "Ghost Story" was also nominated for Female Video of the Year.

Not only was her performance outfit impressive, but she turned heads on the CMT red carpet with a fully rhinestoned get-up. The outfit featured a long-sleeved shirt and shorts that were completely covered in clear gemstones, a style that goes along with her Denim and Rhinestones album era.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards were hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini and featured performances from country music's biggest stars. Highlights from the show include a collaboration between Wynonna and Ashley Judd as well as a performance from Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani.

Related Videos