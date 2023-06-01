Clint Black Postpones Upcoming Tour Dates for Medical Procedure

Several June dates of Clint Black's Summer's Comin' Tour have been either canceled or postponed due to a medical procedure.

Affected dates include a June 7 appearance at the fifth annual Black Gold Bash in Midland, Texas. Fellow '90s country notable Clay Walker has replaced Black in the lineup. Rick Carr Band and Cody Hibbard will also perform.

"Based on the advice of his doctors, Clint needs to undergo a procedure on his back prior to this performance," Black's team shared in a press release regarding the Black Gold Bash.

The Midland Reporter-Telegram reported that the Black Gold Bash is hosted by Oilfield Helping Hands (OHH) and "raises funds for the Permian Basin chapter of OHH, a nonprofit focused on providing industry workers and their families with financial help in times of need."

Advertisement

Per Black's website, he's expected to return to the stage on June 24 at the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Fairground Annex.

Black's tour was scheduled to begin June 2 in Overland Park, Kan. and last through a Sept. 24 date in Escondido, Cal. The Overland Park gig has been postponed, as has appearances in Catoosa, Okla. and Round Rock, Texas. A high-profile gig at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth, Texas has been rescheduled, as well.

Season 4 of Black's interview series Talking in Circles recently returned to Circle, the network home of the Grand Ole Opry.

Canceled or Postponed Summer's Comin' Tour Dates

June 2- Overland Park, Kan.- Cohen Community Series (new date: Oct. 27)

June 6- Midland, Texas- Midland County Horseshoe Arena (canceled)

June 9- Catoosa, Okla.- Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa (new date: Dec. 28)

June 10- Round Rock, Texas- Round Rock Amp (new date: Aug. 4)

June 16- Abilene, Texas- Potosi Live (canceled)

June 17- Fort Worth, Texas- Billy Bob's Texas (new date: Aug. 5)

Advertisement

Related Videos