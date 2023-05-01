Quite the surprise got sprung on Jon Pardi during a home state set on Friday night (April 28) at Stagecoach, a multi-day country music festival in Indio, Cal. When TV's Guy Fieri interrupted Pardi, he did so to introduce a special video message from Alan Jackson.

"Hello Jon and everybody at Stagecoach," said Jackson, an Opry member since 1991. "[The] Grand Ole Opry has always meant a lot to me and everybody in country music. I've been appreciating your music ever since you were touring with me a few years ago, and so I get the honor to invite you in front of all your Stagecoach friends out there to be the first native of California to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry. So congratulations, Jon, here's to you."

As Pardi processed the career-affirming news, he was joined onstage by Opry officials.

"That mic stand represents the future of country music as well as its incredible history," Dan Rogers, Opry executive producer, told the crowd after bringing out one of the radio show's iconic mic stands. "This night will go down in history, too, both because Jon is the first artist invited to join the Opry on this stage and because he's the first native Californian to get that call. What a great night!"

Pardi then held back his emotions long enough to address the crowd.

"I moved to Nashville chasing a dream at 22 years old, and now I'm here," he said. "I love you guys, and I love country music. Thank you, everybody. This is an amazing night. I'll never forget it. I always wondered how this might happen if it was going to. I never imagined anything this great. That was incredible."

Pardi's induction date has yet to be announced.

