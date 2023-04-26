By now, your Instagram and social media timelines may be jam-packed with Coachella photos and music festival clips. However, for country music fanatics, the excitement around the Stagecoach Festival is just getting started. Taking place April 28-30 this year, Stagecoach is an outdoor country music festival held annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, often jokingly known as Coachella's "countryfied" sister. The country music festival is one of the biggest and most well known in the world, with some of the top names in country music performing each year. Whether you're a die-hard country fan or just looking for a fun and lively atmosphere, Stagecoach is not something you want to miss.

Such a packed, Instagrammable occasion means you may want to dress to impress. First and foremost, you want to stay comfortable. This is a long day of music and festivities, so you'll want to make sure you're dressed in something that you can wear for hours on end while enduring California's hot and dry climate. Whether you are a fan of more traditional festivalwear or into older, vintage looks -- or just want to look cute while staying comfortable -- we have you covered. So grab your cowboy hat, put on your boots and get ready for an unforgettable weekend of music and fun!

Must-Have Stagecoach Fashion for the Dedicated Festivalgoer

Tifosi Sunglasses

Advertisement

Sunglasses aren't just a festival accessory -- they're a requirement. Protect your eyes from the sun's rays while looking effortlessly cool in this shatterproof, lightweight, polycarbonate option. Plus, they're perfect for hiding the inevitable post-concert tired eyes. Don't leave home without them -- it's a sight for sore eyes!

Grey Bandit Britney Denim Miniskirt

You can't say festival without denim, and we are in love with this denim miniskirt. You'll stay cool -- a must in the California desert heat -- but still look hot while dancing the night away. This skirt pairs well with a white or black T-shirt and some fun accessories.

Uniqlo Ribbed Crop Top

Whether you are rocking a skirt, leggings or jeans, you'll want a solid crop top to accompany that look. This ribbed crop top from Uniqlo is perfect to wear on its own or for layering, and it has a shoulder shape that creates an effortless look. Plus, the top features built-in cups, so bras are one less undergarment you need to worry about packing. The top also comes in a number of colors, so you might want to stock up on a few to pack your wardrobe.

Advertisement

Never Fully Dressed Multi Bandana Riri Dress

If you're not into crop tops and denim skirts, ditch them for a dress instead. This stylish dress, made with a bandana-inspired patchwork of deeply vibrant hues, is sure to turn heads wherever you go. The relaxed fit is ideal for the hot days, but you can give some definition to the dress by incorporating a bohemian-style tassel on the waist for the perfect finishing touch.

Stagecoach Fashion for Chris Stapleton Fans

American Hat Makers The Barcelona Sun Hat

Are you really going to a country music festival if you don't have a cowboy hat? Especially for those who are Chris Stapleton fans, you know the drill. This country icon knows hats, so don't forget to rock one, too. Plus, this Barcelona sun hat is a bestseller for good reason. It pairs well with any outfit and will keep you protected from the California sun. Plus, it has a self-tie, so you can keep the hat secured all day (and night) long.

Stagecoach Fashion for Lainey Wilson Fans

Western Soul Bell Bottoms

Every Lainey Wilson fan knows the "Heart Like a Truck" singer is always in bell bottoms. Like Lainey, you'll represent country music with flair by rocking these stone-washed high-rise bell bottoms. Plus, it's a throwback to '70s fashion, which makes this a versatile and trendy option for any outfit. This pair in particular has the right amount of stretch for comfort and style, and the pair also features a raw-bottom edge, front and back pockets and belt loops.

Advertisement

Petal and Pup Claudie One-Shoulder Top

This cropped one-shoulder top is a perfect choice for your festival look. The bright color block design and ruffle overlay on the asymmetric neckline add a touch of glamor and flirty flair that is perfect for the California environment -- and is the perfect nod to Lainey's fun and playful style. Pair with denim shorts and cowboy boots to dress up or with regular jeans to dress down.

Stagecoach Fashion for Yellowstone Fans

Fans of hit series Yellowstone may have already heard the news that three of the show's cast members -- Lainey Wilson, Ryan Bingham and Luke Grimes -- will be performing at the festival! If you're looking to incorporate ranch and Western-inspired style fit for a Dutton, this rugged, Western-style and comfortable shirt will give you freedom to move, and it is complete with blanket stitch detail along a Western-style yoke. The long sleeves will protect your skin from the summer sun, but you may want to pair it with a tank top or a cami underneath in case you want to remove it during the day and save the button-down for later in the evening when the California weather cools down a bit.

Tecovas Annie Cowboy Boots

Advertisement

When it comes to festival fashion, cowboy boots are an absolute must-have, especially when they are comfortable and won't cause you blisters while you're walking and dancing for hours on end. These best-selling cowgirl boots, called "The Annie," boast a stunning gradient tonal thread stitched pattern on a 14-inch shaft, complete with a comfortable deep scallop and classic toe bug stitching. Available in both bovine and suede, these premium boots will only get better with age. The kick (see what we did there?) is that they come in six colors, so you can pack one throughout the festival or spice up your style with numerous options. These just look like something Beth Dutton would throw on after demanding that Rip take her out to a cowboy bar in town.

Tarpop Western Belt

There are no rules when it comes to festival fashion, except for showing off your personality through accessories such as bandanas, statement belts and layered necklaces that embrace the spirit of the American West while still incorporating playful elements of the festival. This adjustable concho belt has turquoise flower shells, metal buckles and lots of personality.