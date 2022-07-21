Alan Jackson to Become Grandfather for the First Time

Country legend Alan Jackson will become a grandfather for the first time this year. Jackson's daughter Ali and her husband Sam Bradshaw are expecting a baby boy.

Jackson's oldest daughter Mattie Jackson Selecman shared the couple's gender reveal on her Instagram stories, sharing a clip of Ali's husband Sam tossing a clay pigeon and shooting it to reveal a cloud of blue dust.

"Congrats to my little sister and our fam's first baby boy," Mattie wrote.

Ali and Sam married in 2020 on Jackson's farm. Ali is due in December.

Advertisement

Last year, Ali shared the stage with her father for a performance of Jackson's song "You'll Always Be My Baby," which Jackson wrote for each of his daughters.

Jackson and his wife Denise have three daughters: Mattie, Ali and Dani. The couple married in their hometown of Newnan, Georgia in 1979.

The "Don't Rock the Jukebox" singer is currently on his Last Call: One More For the Road Tour, his first tour announcement since revealing he's been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative nerve condition.

Advertisement

"I've always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could," Jackson said in a statement. "I've always thought I'd like to do that, and I'd like to as long as my health will allow....I'll try to do as much as I can, but if I'm comin' your way, come see me...."

Jackson shared his health diagnosis in 2021 during an interview with Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY. According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition is inherited and causes nerve damage, resulting in smaller, weaker muscles.

Related Videos