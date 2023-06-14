Chris Stapleton Kicks Brawling Fans Out of Concert: 'Get the Hell Out'

Chris Stapleton was forced to break up a fight from the stage at a recent concert on his All-American Road Show Tour. The singer was performing in Mansfield, Mass. and about to launch into his song "Starting Over" with wife Morgane Stapleton when things got a little rowdy in the crowd.

A video of the incident shared by a fan shows Stapleton stopping the show to address the unruly fans. After many boos from the crowd directed at the disorderly concert-goers, he looks down at the fans and sends a simple but strong message.

"These people paid good money to have a good time, and you did too," he says. "If this is what you think is a good time, then get the hell out."

He then returned to playing his guitar, saying, "We're going to start that one over, everybody."

Security then took Stapleton up on his suggestion in place of the disorderly fans, and a later video shared by the same fan shows the perpetrator being escorted out while someone in the crowd yells, "Loser!" Other people in the man's party follow him out as well.

Other than this latest incident and one cancelled show in Syracuse, N.Y. due to air quality issues, Stapleton's tour has been moving along smoothly. The tour runs though October, and he is being joined by a large group of openers including Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and the War and Treaty. He will perform in Spokane, Wash. and Bend, Ore. this weekend.

Stapleton is also opening for George Strait on his stadium tour alongside fellow openers Little Big Town this summer. They will head to Seattle's Lumen Field for their next stadium show on June 17 before making their way to Nashville and Tampa later in the month.