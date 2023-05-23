'The Voice': Team Blake's Noivas Goes Country With Chilling Cover of Chris Stapleton's 'Cold'

Finale week on The Voice kicked off last night when the finalists performed to try to clinch their win on the singing competition show. One of Team Blake's standouts, Noivas, impressed viewers with a powerful performance of Chris Stapleton's "Cold."

This performance was one of the first in which the Texas-born singer opted to sing a country song, and it greatly paid off. Clad in a cowboy hat for the occasion, Noivas' performance exuded drama from start to finish. He sang out the first few words of the verse slowly while fog billowed around him and a piano and string section accompanied him. He then launched into the chorus -- still in this almost-a cappella state -- letting every longing word of the heartbreak song ring out. He also showcased his range, complex vocal runs and grit of his voice.

After he impressed in the first verse and chorus, the performance picked up speed in the second verse, as Noivas began to play guitar while he sang. His voice didn't lose any steam though, and he continued to showcase his powerful voice throughout the entire performance.

Noivas is one of five finalists who performed on the show Monday night. In addition to his performance of "Cold," he also sang Lenny Kravitz's "Fly Away." He is one of two finalists from Team Blake: Country singer Grace West is also still in the competition. She opted to stay in her lane Monday night and perform songs from two country legends: Patsy Cline's "Crazy" and Reba McEntire's "The Night the Lights Went Out In Georgia."

The other finalists who performed were D.Smooth from Team Kelly, Sorelle from Team Chance and Gina Miles from Team Niall. The winner of The Voice season 23 will be announced during the live finale on Tuesday night (May 23) on NBC at 9PM ET.