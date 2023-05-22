The Voice season 23 will officially conclude during the live finale on Tuesday, May 23, and coach Blake Shelton is going into the final week with two talented contestants, Grace West and Noivas. The two make up the finalists for Shelton's last-ever team on The Voice, as he will be retiring from the position after this season, and they are extremely honored to be his final artists.

West -- who wowed audiences with her country storytelling this year -- told People in a recent interview that she simply hopes to make her coach proud. She also expressed her gratitude for being part of his team.

"It's an honor, to be honest with you, to be here with a coach that's been here since the beginning that knows the in and outs -- and he's a superstar," West told the publication. "He's been doing it for so long. To be one of the two who he's chosen in his last season to represent him going into the semi-finals, it's really an honor and it's really reassuring to our artistry and as people that our hard work is paying off and that we can do this."

Noivas -- who bonded with Shelton about their shared loss of brothers earlier in the season -- shared West's sentiment, saying that being part of Team Blake is "an absolute honor."

"It is an absolute honor to be on his final team, to be able to sit and learn as much as we have from him and the wealth of knowledge that he has, especially being on this show from the start," Noivas says. "I have to prove to him and to America that I am worthy of being on Team Blake, the coveted Team Blake. And I'm worthy to make it to the finals."

West also shared the best piece of advice she has received from her coach this year.

"The best advice he's given is to be authentic," she says. "He's really instilled in me to be yourself no matter what. Do what you're doing and people will love it no matter what."

Part one of the two-night finale will air live on NBC on Monday night (May 22), and the show will conclude during the finale on Tuesday, May 23, at 9PM