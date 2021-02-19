Tim McGraw is the Godfather of Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund's Son

During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, actor Garrett Hedlund revealed that Rhodes Robert Hedlund, his child with fellow actor Emma Roberts, is the godson of country singer Tim McGraw.

Hedlund's been McGraw's co-star in two Hollywood films: as father and son in Friday Night Lights (2004) and as Nashville stars and dueling love interests for Gwyneth Paltrow's character (Kelly Canter) in Country Strong (2010).

"He's somebody that I admire and respect, not only as an amazing father and an amazing husband, amazing musician and amazing actor...I've known him for a long time." Hedlund said of McGraw. "We laugh about it because it's probably been over 17 years since we did Friday Night Lights together, we played father and son. So I got to first experience him as a father--in that film, somewhat more of an abusive one--but then we did Country Strong together, and we've remained such close friends and, you know, I've seen his children, his daughters, from the time they were 1, 3 and 5."

McGraw shares three daughters (Gracie, Maggie and Audrey) with his wife, fellow country star Faith Hill.

The godparent gig (something most country fans associate with Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus) was McGraw's idea.

"After around 12 weeks of Emma being pregnant, I called him, and the first thing he said was, 'I'm the godfather.' So, how can you argue?," Hedlund told Clarkson.

Roberts, the daughter of Best of the Best star Eric Roberts and niece of beloved celeb Julia Roberts, is known in part for her roles in American Horror Story and Scream Queens. US Weekly broke the news in 2019 that Roberts was dating Hedlund. They welcomed their baby boy on Dec. 27, 2020.

