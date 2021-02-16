In 2017, the internet became abuzz with discussion over Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's video feature for Architectural Digest. In it, they show off their insane Caribbean estate on a 17-acre private island. Fast-forward to 2021, and the country music power couple's retreat in the Bahamas, L'île d'Anges, can be yours for $35 million.

In their interview, they discuss how they literally built the complex from the ground up, installing water and power to the entire island. They event built "staff houses" for the construction workers and the lucky people who get to keep the home in shape while they're on the road or back in Tennessee.

"We set out to build a house," Hill told the New York Post. "We had no idea we had to build everything else. (So) we basically had to build a little town."

The couple purchased the island in 2003 and had its own "little town" by 2012.

You can get a very stylized and cinematic look at their home away from home in the video below.

Per its listing, the island's 105 miles south east of Nassau, 280 miles from Miami and 312 miles from Palm Beach, so it's not too bad of a plane ride from Florida.

"The island itself extends to some 20 acres with almost 1.3 miles of water frontage," the listing reads. "The main residence is at a high point in the centre of the island next to two beautiful white sandy beaches, which connect on either side of the island through the abundant palm trees."

The county superstars have certainly come a long way from "Refried Dreams" and "You Can't Lose Me." It certainly feels more like a Taylor Swift sort of feature, but you can't blame them for spending their hard-earned load of cash.

