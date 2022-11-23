'The Voice': See Which Contestants Made the Top 10

The Voice is beginning to get down to the wire as three more contestants were eliminated on last night's episode (Wednesday, Nov. 23) and there are now only 10 contestants left. The competition is sure to only get tougher as each coach and contestant works to stay in the competition. Coach Blake Shelton is in a good position with four singers left, the most out of any of the coaches. John Legend has three artists left on his team, whereas Gwen Stefani has two and Camila Cabello has one. Here is a list of the top 10 contestants still on The Voice:

Team Blake Shelton

Bodie

Rowan Grace

Bryce Leatherwood

Brayden Lape

Eliminated this week: none

Team John Legend

Omar Jose Cardona

Parijita Bastola

Kim Cruse

Eliminated this week: none

Team Gwen Stefani

Justin Aaron

Kique

Eliminated this week: Alyssa Witrado

Team Camila Cabello

Morgan Myles

Eliminated this week: Devix, Eric Who

The results are based purely on America's vote after Monday night's live performances. This week's performances featured a few country songs: Bryce Leatherwood put on a solid performance of George Strait's "Amarillo By Morning," Brayden Lape sang Kenny Chesney's "Come Over" and Kim Cruse showcased her vocals on Willie Nelson's "Always on My Mind." When this week's votes were tallied, it showed Team Gwen's Kique and Alyssa Witrado and Team Camila's Devix and Eric Who in the bottom four. All artists gave one last effort to stay in the competition by performing in the Instant Save, and Kique was voted through to move forward.

The Voice airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights. It will continue for the next few weeks, and the winner will be revealed during a two-part finale on December 12 and 13.

