'The Voice': Brayden Lape Puts His Own Spin on Kenny Chesney's 'Come Over'

This week's episode of The Voice saw the Top 13 contestants performing to move forward in the competition on Monday night (Nov. 21). Team Blake Shelton's Brayden Lape took the stage for another solid performance.

This week, he opted to sing Kenny Chesney's 2012 song, "Come Over," which was co-written by Sam Hunt. Lape began the slow-burning song by standing back on the stage, and he eventually moved forward to stand near the band as he sang the first verse. After singing the first verse and chorus, Lape segued to the bridge, during which he took the song up a notch and showcased the higher range of his voice. His voice stayed in that higher, more powerful place for the remainder of the performance, and he even added some extra lyrics to the end of the song that weren't included in the original recording.

"So grab your keys, climb in your car, walk inside underneath my stars / I'll be waiting, I'll be waiting, come over," Lape sings.

Lape performed alongside 13 other contestants, including Team Blake's Bryce Leatherwood, Rowan Grace and Bodie. All the artists are on the chopping block this week, and only 10 will continue into next week's competition. The results will be revealed on Tuesday night's episode.

Lape has had a successful run on the show thus far, performing a mix of country and pop songs. Last week, he was advanced to the Top 13 through America's vote, and he didn't require a save from Shelton or from the Wildcard Instant Save.

The Voice airs on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays. The series will continue for the next three weeks and the final winner will be announced during the finale episode on December 13.

