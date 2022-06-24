Sam Hunt Releases New Summer Anthem, 'Water Under The Bridge'

Sam Hunt is back and better than ever with his latest single "Water Under The Bridge." The song was co-written by Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Chris LaCorte. The uptempo track features lighthearted lyrics, which perfect for the summer.

"That muddy river, it was rollin'/ We didn't care where it was going'/ We had it made, we didn't know it," Hunt sings."We were young, dumb, and so full of it/ Broken bottles and graffiti, beer and girls and poppin' wheelies/ Love was fun and life was easy/ Now it's just water under the bridge."

The single follows his recent release, "23," which he also co-wrote with the writers listed above. "23" became Hunt's eighth No. 1 song, included in his album, Southside, which also features other No. 1 hits including "Kinfolks," "Hard To Forget" and "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's."

This has been a whirlwind year for the country music singer. He recently welcomed a baby girl, Lucy Lu, with his wife, Hannah Lee. Their relationship has been in the spotlight due to their on and off divorce, after Fowler filed twice, citing inappropriate marital conduct and adultery. The filing of the divorce is how the public found out about the baby girl on the way. The couple has since reconciled. Fowler asked the court to dismiss her second divorce filing.

The singer revealed he has been getting "dad advice" from other country artists, such as Russell Dickerson, whose son was born in 2020.

"I saw Russell Dickerson a few weeks ago; we talked about fatherhood. I tried to pick his brain," Hunt stated. "Over the last four or five years, I've had a lot of buddies who've had their first kids. So, I feel I'm ready for it."

Hunt revealed he has more songs coming this summer, with an album hopefully finished by the end of the year. "I got a big chunk of [the new album] finished, with all the time off. And then, have slowly tried to piece it together," Hunt told Audacy's Katie Neal.

"It gets harder as time has gone on...we had nothing else going on except for that project we worked on... I've got to get the band back together in terms of my production guys. It's a little tricker now to track everybody down. I've got another song coming out in a few weeks. I'm going to try to trickle songs out after that over the summer."

