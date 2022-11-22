'The Voice': Kim Cruse Performs Stunning Rendition of 'Always on My Mind'

The competition was tough on The Voice this past Monday (Nov. 21) as the Top 13 performed for a chance to advance to the next round. Coach John Legend has plenty of talent on his team, and his contestant Kim Cruse performed a soaring version of Willie Nelson's "Always on My Mind" for a chance to clinch her spot in the Top 10.

Cruse stood at the microphone as she sang the tune, and she included her own flair on the song, adding runs and taking the melody higher. By the middle of the song, Cruse had made the song completely her own, and she belted each word to perfection. After showcasing her powerful voice throughout the tune, she ended the song on a quieter note, allowing the final words of the tune to ring out.

Cruse is on Team Legend alongside Omar Jose Cardona and Parijita Bastola. She and the 12 other contestants will have their fate revealed on the Tuesday night's episode when the Top 10 is revealed. Currently, Coaches Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello also have three contestants left, and Blake Shelton is at an advantage with four singers on his team.

Advertisement

Team Gwen consists of Kique, Alyssa Witrado and Justin Aaron. Team Camila consists of Devix, Eric Who and Morgan Myles. Blake Shelton's team members are Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Bodie and Rowan Grace. Two Team Blake members performed country songs on Monday night's episode: Leatherwood sang George Strait's "Amarillo by Morning" and Lape performed Kenny Chesney's "Come Over."

The Voice airs on NBC every Monday and Tuesday. The contestants will continue to be whittled down for the next few weeks, and the winner will be revealed during the finale episode on Tuesday, December 13.

Related Videos