Monday night's episode of The Voice featured performances from the Top 10 contestants, and Bryce Leatherwood delivered another performance true to his country roots.

This week, the fans had the chance to choose the songs each contestant performed, and for Leatherwood, they selected Morgan Wallen's 2021 single, "Sand In My Boots." Leatherwood took to the stage without his signature cowboy hat to sing the song, beginning the tune by sitting with his guitar in front of the microphone. Leatherwood showcased his smooth voice and Southern drawl throughout the performance, playing his acoustic guitar while the band backed him up. He made sure to showcase the full power of his voice in the final chorus, and he ended strong, adding extra flair to the final note.

Leatherwood has proven to be a fan favorite throughout the competition, thanks to his traditional country style. He has performed songs such as George Strait's "Amarillo By Morning" and Billy Currington's "Let Me Down Easy," and he blew coach Blake Shelton away with his blind audition performance of Conway Twitty's "Goodbye Time," which was covered by Shelton. Leatherwood hasn't sailed through every week without obstacles, however. During week nine, he did not receive enough votes to automatically join the Top 13, but he was saved after performing for the Wildcard Instant Save.

Leatherwood performed alongside his fellow Team Blake members Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace and Bodie. The Top 10 is rounded out by Team Camila's Morgan Myles, Team Gwen's Kique and Justin Aaron and Team Legend's Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardona and Kim Cruse. Each contestant is on the chopping block as America votes for their favorites, and the Top 8 will be revealed on Tuesday night's episode (Nov. 29).

The Voice airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights. This season's winner will be announced during a two-night finale starting Monday, Dec. 12.

