'The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Performs Billy Currington Cover for a Chance to Win Wildcard Instant Save

Last night's episode of The Voice was the first time the contestants faced eliminations in the live rounds. The 16 artists that performed Monday night (Nov. 14) were whittled down to the 13 that will move on to next week.

The episode began by revealing the eight artists who were saved by America's vote, which included Team Blake's Bodie and Brayden Lape. It did not, however, include Georgia native Bryce Leatherwood, who has been representing country music throughout the competition. Leatherwood wasn't saved by Shelton either (the coach opted to save Rowan Grace), so he turned to to the Wildcard Instant Save for one last chance to stay in the competition. Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Sasha Hurtado and Kate Kalvach all performed for the Wildcard Instant Save, hoping to gain enough fan votes to stay. Leatherwood sang Billy Currington's "Let Me Down Easy" for his performance.

Leatherwood got the crowd excited when singing this relaxed love song. He opted to go without his guitar this time around, and instead, walked around the stage as he effortlessly sang the tune. In the end, the performance won over viewers, and he was voted as the Wildcard Instant Save winner and will move on to compete again next week. The show's Kevin Hawkins, Sasha Hurtado and Kate Kalvach were eliminated.

Advertisement

Leatherwood expressed his gratefulness for being voted through on social media.

THANK YOU AMERICA!!! So grateful for being selected to move forward to the TOP 13!" he wrote alongside a video from the stage.

Next week, the competition on The Voice will get even tougher as the Top 13 will perform on Monday and more contestants will be eliminated on Tuesday. Each coach is officially down to four team members. The competition continues for the next few weeks, and the winner will be announced in the finale on December 13.

Related Videos