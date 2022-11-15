'The Voice': Brayden Lape Takes on Jordan Davis' 'Buy Dirt' in Top 16 Round

Brayden Lape of Team Blake competed in the Top 16 performances on Monday night's (Nov. 14) live episode of The Voice, and he put on a magnetic performance of Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan's CMA Award winning hit, "Buy Dirt."

Lape opted to sit with his guitar for the performance, and he dove into the song with a relaxed tone. He expressively told the story of the first verse, making sure each word was crystal clear. The song sped up as Lape segued into the chorus, and he began strumming guitar in addition to singing. Lape sang the wholesome chorus about settling down on a piece of land with flawless execution, hitting each note on cue and showcasing his smooth voice. He added his own flair in the final bridge and chorus, taking the tune up a few notes at certain points and giving viewers a chance to hear the higher register of his voice.

Monday saw performances from all 16 of the remaining contestants. Lape is joined by Bryce Leatherwood, Rowan Grace and Bodie on Team Blake. Leatherwood is Shelton's resident country singer, and he performed a cover of Travis Tritt's "I'm Gonna Be Somebody" this week. Rowan Grace sang "Hopelessly Devoted to You" and Bodie opted for Joji's "Glimpse of Us."

Advertisement

The three other coaches also have four remaining singers. Coach Camila Cabello's team is made up of Nashville-based singer-songwriter Morgan Myles along with Eric Who, Kate Kalvach and Devix. Team Gwen Stefani has Kique, Kevin Hawkins, Alyssa Witrado and Justin Aaron. Team John Legend also boasts talented artists with Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse, Sasha Hurtado and Parijita Bastola.

On Tuesday night's episode (Nov. 15), the singers will learn their fate after fan voting and 13 of them will advance into the next round. Those Top 13 will then compete against one another again on Monday, Nov. 21.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT.

Related Videos