'The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Covers Songs from Two Country Icons in Finale

The Voice season 22 will be coming to an end during the finale episode on Tuesday night (Dec. 13), and five contestants are currently looking to take home the winner title. Team Blake Shelton's Bryce Leatherwood did his best to earn enough votes to win with a double country performance on Monday night.

On the episode, Leatherwood performed two old-school country tunes from legends in the genre. First, he tackled the late Keith Whitley's iconic 1988 song, "Don't Close Your Eyes." Leatherwood began the song seated on the stage while fog moved around him. He sang the first verse confidently as classic country instrumentation, reminiscent of the original version of the song, rang out.

He then launched into the chorus, infusing energy into the song. The performance picked up momentum as it moved into the second verse, and in the second chorus, he stood up to passionately sing the heartbreak tune. He added his own flair and inflections throughout the song, and he ended on a solid note.

Later in the episode, Leatherwood returned to the stage for an untamed rendition of Travis Tritt's "T-R-O-U-B-L-E." Leatherwood turned The Voice stage into a honky tonk with this performance, singing every word with conviction and having a whole lot of fun in the process. The performance ended with a standing ovation from coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend.

Leatherwood is competing against Brayden Lape (Team Blake), Bodie (Team Blake), Morgan Myles (Team Camila) and Omar Jose Cardona (Team Legend) for The Voice crown. The Georgia native wasn't the only one to bring country music into his final performances: Lape performed a rendition of Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind" and Myles sang Little Big Town's "Girl Crush."

In the end, only one singer will go home as the winner of The Voice, and fans will find out who takes the win during the two-hour finale episode on Tuesday night (Dec. 13) at beginning at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

