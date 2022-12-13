'The Voice': Brayden Lape Sings Tim McGraw's Thankful 'Humble and Kind' in Finale

The Voice season 22 finale is here, and five singers are battling it out to become the winner. One of those singers is Team Blake's Brayden Lape, who has grown as a country singer throughout the competition. During Monday night's final performances, he took on a Lori McKenna-penned hit, "Humble and Kind," which was released by Tim McGraw in January 2016.

Lape has a smooth and calm quality to his voice, and he let that characteristic shine while performing the tune. The 16-year-old singer stayed seated for the entire song, which allowed the lyrics -- about soaking in time with loved ones, staying humble and paying forward the kindnesses one receives in life -- to shine. He also dressed up for the occasion, wearing a tan suit and cross necklace; and photos, presumably of him as a child, appeared on screen as he sang. Overall, Lape gave a solid performance of the song, hitting each note in an expected manner and infusing his own personalty and authenticity throughout.

Coach Gwen Stefani commented favorably about Lape after his performance.

Advertisement

"I always believed in you from the beginning," she said, according to Taste of Country. "You have something special, even outside of your voice. There's just this thing that I can't put my finger on. But look, I was right because you are in the finale. You are amazing."

Lape is vying for the win alongside other hopeful candidates including Bryce Leatherwood, Bodie, Morgan Myles and Omar Jose Cardona. He also performed Corey Kent's "Wild As Her" during Monday night's show.

Team Blake has a bit of a stronghold on the competition, with three remaining contestants (Leatherwood and Bodie being the other two). But Myles (Team Camila) and Cardona (Team Legend) provide a credible threat to Shelton's win. The probability of a singer with country roots winning the competition is also high, as three of the remaining five contestants have showcased their ties to country music throughout the season. Leatherwood has performed mainly country tunes, and Nashville-based singer-songwriter Myles also has a flair for country music. Leatherwood performed Keith Whitley's "Don't Close Your Eyes" as one of his final performances, and Myles opted for Little Big Town's "Girl Crush."

The winner of season 22 of The Voice will be announced during the two-hour finale Tuesday night (Dec. 13) beginning at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Advertisement

Related Videos