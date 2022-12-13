'The Voice': Morgan Myles Performs Standout Rendition of Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush' in Finale

It's finale week on The Voice, and the stakes are high. The final five performers took to the stage Monday night to try to earn their place as the season 22 winner, and Morgan Myles of Team Camila took on Little Big Town's classic hit "Girl Crush" for one of her final performances.

The performance began with Myles standing in darkness as she began to sing the first chorus a cappella. As the lights began to come up, Myles added more power to her voice, and the instruments began to play quietly. After making a statement with the song's introduction, she invited the band to join in as she started singing the song's first verse. Armed with her acoustic guitar, Myles picked up the tempo while the band provided country instrumentation. This country sound mixed with Myles' soul-influenced voice, making for a strong performance.

Myles only continued to up the ante as the performance went on, taking her voice higher than the track's original melody. By the end of the performance, Myles turned it into an all-out country rock song as she belted the lyrics and hit multiple high notes. For the final chorus, she slowed the song down once again, allowing her vocals shine one more time.

Myles' performance earned accolades from all the coaches, including Gwen Stefani, who told her, "Country looks good on you." John Legend also said he believes she's the best country singer he's ever seen on The Voice.

Myles also sang a rendition of Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart" in the final round. She is competing to win The Voice alongside contestants Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Bodie and Omar Jose Cardona. There was plenty more country music throughout Monday night's episode, as Leatherwood performed a Keith Whitley classic and Lape took on a Tim McGraw hit.

The winner of The Voice will be announced during the two-hour finale on Tuesday night (Dec. 13) beginning at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

