All Four 'The Voice' Coaches Spread Joy With a Memorable Holiday Classic During Season 22 Finale

Season 22 of The Voice may be drawing to a close, but there was still time for a little holiday magic during Monday's live finale. Coming together for a magical rendition of a holiday classic, coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend lent their unique voices to a heartwarming rendition of "The Christmas Song."

The four took the stage to sing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree adorned with icy blue lights and a giant matching star at the top, with similarly dimmed lighting keeping the stage just barely aglow. Both Shelton and Legend performed in classic suits, while Stefani opted for a show-stopping silvery dress and Cabello chose a velvety black frock.

As icy fog surrounded the group, Legend opened the song with buttery smooth notes that gave us a great reminder of the reason for the season. Cabello then chimed in with a warm verse. Stefani and Shelton took turns with solo lines before they all blended their voices together.

Advertisement

The coaches gave their all to make their version of the holiday standard as memorable as the finale, which revealed some of the most exciting performances on The Voice yet. The five final contestants -- Team Blake's Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape and Bodie, Team Cabello's Morgan Myles, and Team Legend's Omar Jose Cardona -- were asked to sing two songs apiece. They were to choose one song to thank those most important to them for coming along on their journey, and another song to have some fun: up-tempo shakers to put a smile on everyone's faces.

Now that voting has wrapped up, the final show is sure to have everyone talking. A slew of guest performers such as Kelly Clarkson and Kane Brown will hit the stage Tuesday evening, along with each coach and their team. It's finally time to see a winner crowned, and it'll likely be as sweet as the coaches' version of "The Christmas Song." Who will end up taking home the honor? It could be anyone's game at this point -- but we'll have to wait and see.

Related Videos