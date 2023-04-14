Who Plays Bobby On 'The Last Thing He Told Me'? Everything We Know About Actor John Harlan Kim

We like to imagine that our partners and spouses are the people we know best. Maybe because that's less terrifying than the truth: we might have no idea who they really are. That's the central mystery of Apple TV's thriller miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me.

Adapted from Laura Dave's novel of the same name, this suspense-driven show follows Hannah (Jennifer Garner) as she searches for answers about her missing husband, Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Her investigation leads to the discovery of his secrets and an unlikely connection to her teenage stepdaughter, Bailey (Angourie Rice).

While obviously reeling from the sudden disappearance of her dad, Bailey finds comfort and companionship with her longtime boyfriend, Bobby--but when your world is turned upside down, who can you really trust?

Bobby's intentions (and other secrets that will inevitably unravel during this seven-episode series) have yet to be revealed. But we do have a little more insight into the actor behind the character: John Harlan Kim.

He's Australian

Born and raised in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, John Harlan Kim is from down under, much like his on-screen girlfriend, Angourie Rice. While his childhood involved a lot of athletic-focused extracurriculars like tennis and basketball, he stumbled upon his passion for acting at 15 after attending a free performing class at a local studio.

It wasn't long until he was noticed by an agent, who started nabbing him gigs as an extra on local TV shows. Kim's first big break came in 2010 when he landed a role as a young Japanese soldier in the Steven Spielberg miniseries The Pacific, starring none other than Tom Hanks.

And it wasn't long before he stopped playing unnamed characters. Immediately following The Pacific, he played Dale McGregor in the Australian soap opera Neighbours.

He's Best Known For His Role In The Librarians

Kim's talent soon caught the eye of American producers, who cast him as Ezekiel Jones in The Librarians series (which you can currently stream on Apple TV). He played the character-- a master thief with a photographic memory and a penchant for sarcasm-- from 2014 to 2018.

The fantasy-adventure spinoff from the TNT Librarian TV movie series ran for four seasons and developed a strong fan base. Kim told Culture Vultures that there were a lot of unknowns about his character when he originally auditioned for the series, which made bringing him to life that much more fun.

"I don't think they had a Korean-Australian twenty-something-year-old kid in mind when they originally sent out the casting notice," he said. "The only thing really listed was his name and that he was a man of mystery. I felt like that was the coolest thing about this role."

After The Librarians wrapped, Kim landed a couple of guest roles on crime shows like NCIS: Los Angeles and Hawaii Five-0. In addition to appearing in some films like Good Luck with Everything, The Little Things, and Purple Hearts, he also did a few more series stints. Kim played Agent Park in the CW horror-mystery adaption of Nancy Drew and Albert Han in the FOX action-drama 9-1-1.

He's Dating A Former Soap Opera Star

From the looks of his Instagram feed, Kim is currently dating a fellow former soap opera star. He frequently shares pictures of his girlfriend, Lindsay Arnold, who played Allie Horton on Days of Our Lives for the past three years. She only recently exited the show, telling Soap Opera Digest that she "knew it was time."

"I had been thinking on it for pretty much a year," she said. "It wasn't a last-minute decision. It was something that I really thought about. I felt like it was time to take a break for a while, explore some other things, and reevaluate what I wanted to do in general."

While we don't know when they started dating, the pair seems to have been going strong for some time. Kim frequently shares pictures of her with his over 60,000 followers, his most recent congratulating her on her newest project. "Get this heart-melting stunner back today," he wrote in the caption. "Congrats on your movie, darling! A true triple threat, no one provides the talent, looks and nasal swabs like you do, gorgeous! I love you."

He Practices Jiu Jitsu

Outside of filming, Kim also has some seriously cool hobbies. Last year, he shared on Instagram that he's been practicing Jiu-Jitsu since he shot The Pacific in Hawaii.

"While shooting in Hawaii years ago, I worked with two absolute champions @ensoninoue & another Aussie, Alex O'Loughlin... they introduced me to the incredible sport of Brazilian jiu jitsu. Been doing it ever since. Endless thanks to my coaches and training partners (& those who looked after me in Vancouver!)"

How To Watch The Last Thing He Told Me

The first two episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me premiere on Apple TV on April 14. After that, the streaming platform will release one new episode a week.

