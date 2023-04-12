Who Plays Grady on 'The Last Thing He Told Me'? Here's Where You've Seen Augusto Aguilera Before

If you love a good suspense series that leaves you on the edge of your seat, then you need to add The Last Thing He Told Me to your watchlist. This Apple TV miniseries -- adapted from the Laura Dave book of the same name -- follows the story of Hannah (Jennifer Garner), who works in tandem with her stepdaughter, Bailey (Angourie Rice), to uncover the sudden and mysterious disappearance of her husband, Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

The series is chock full of twists and turns, and viewers can't help but be captivated by the performances of its stellar cast. While the stars are names and faces you'll likely recognize, a few talented supporting characters may be a bit more under the radar. One of those actors is Augusto Aguilera, who plays Grady, the U.S. marshal investigating the disappearance of Owen.

Aguilera has been in the acting game for nearly two decades now, but his role in this series marks one of his most prominent to date. Here's everything you need to know about this rising star.

He Got His Start In Theater

Aguilera was born in San Fernando Valley, California, and not much about his past has been reported on. While his childhood and what inspired him to start acting remain as much of a mystery as Owen's disappearance, we do know that he didn't start his career in front of the camera. His first stint with acting was on stage.

When he was 20 years old, he started training with the Actors' Circle Theatre, an L.A.-based theater company that produced talents such as Greg Kinnear, Mark Ruffalo and Jason Momoa. It appears Aguilera and Momoa were students at the same time. In 2010, he starred in Brown Bag Diaries: Ridin' the Blinds in B Minor, a short film that Momoa wrote, directed and starred in.

In an interview with Aleim about the project, Momoa said that Aguilera stood out to him in an acting class.

"Literally, I have a career of 10 years going, and I wrote Brown Bags seven years ago," Momoa said. "I thought: Why don't I just write it and get my friends together and do it myself? And that's what we're doing. There are so many beautiful talented people I've met, and we're tired of waiting around. It was like: let's do this thing."

He Made The Switch To The Screen

While it's hard to find specific theater credits for the actor, he apparently spent some time in theatrical productions before he began auditioning for movie and TV roles. After Brown Bag, he appeared in a couple of guest spots on series such as The Cynical Life of Harper Hall, Geo's Pizza and Major Crimes.

It wasn't long before he was cast in his first recurring role as Kieran on ABC Family's Chasing Life, a drama that chronicled the journey of a young woman who is diagnosed with cancer. While the show only lasted for two seasons, it was enough to put Aguilera on the map. He spoke about how important the show's theme of resilience and hope was in an interview with HuffPost.

"April Carver [Italia Ricci] became a comrade for those fighting cancer in what often feels like a lonely war," he said. "Family, friends, and strangers express the connection the show provided during treatment and recovery. That's not lost on me. Very proud of Chasing Life. We all cried at every single table read we had. Kleenex stock definitely peaked."

His Breakout Role Was In Predator

After Chasing Life, he had a few more single-episode stints -- you might have caught him on Criminal Minds, Snowfall or Grey's Anatomy -- before he would land the role of a lifetime: Nettles in the fourth installment of the Predator franchise.

Aguilera fought aliens alongside huge names including Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, Jacob Tremblay and Alfie Allen. The film was released in 2018 and received mixed reviews along with a side of controversy for a now-deleted scene that involved Munn and a registered sex offender. Aguilera publicized his support for Munn, who advocated for the scene's removal, on his Instagram.

"I admire Olivia Munn's use of her platform to speak out on important issues," he wrote in a post published in 2018. "Thanks to Olivia's fight against sexual predation, I hope others join in using their respective platforms, no matter the size, to take action against the power and opportunity provided to prior sexual offenders through the entertainment industry."

After his performance in Predator, Aguilera went on to land bigger recurring roles in popular series such as Too Old to Die Young and Promised Land.

He's Not Related To Christina Aguilera

Despite the shared last name, there is no evidence linking the actor to the renowned pop singer Christina Aguilera. It would have been a cool tidbit, though.

How To Watch The Last Thing He Told Me

Apple TV will debut the first two episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me on its streaming platform April 14. Then it will release an episode of the miniseries every week until May 19.

