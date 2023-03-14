Tom Hanks swept at an awards show over the weekend -- and, no, it wasn't the Academy Awards. The actor won two prizes at Sunday's virtual Golden Raspberry Awards honoring the year's worst in film, nabbing Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo for his role as the villainous Col. Tom Parker in Elvis.

Having scored two Golden Raspberry trophies, Hanks joined the much-derided Morbius and Blonde as this year's leading Razzie winners. The two-time Best Actor Oscar winner beat out Pete Davidson and Mod Sun (Good Mourning) and Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams (Blonde) to top the Worst Supporting Actor category.

Hanks, "who's spent his career stretching his acting capabilities to great success, went a bridge too far with his version of Col. Tom Parker in the otherwise excellent biopic, Elvis," Razzie organizers said.

Hanks' double win came just hours before the cast and crew of Elvis attended the 95th annual Academy Awards, where the film was nominated for eight Oscars including Best Picture and Best Actor for star Austin Butler. Elvis came away empty-handed from a ceremony dominated by Everything Everywhere All at Once, which swept the top categories including Best Picture and a history-making Best Actress win for Michelle Yeoh.

The Razzies, which have been handing out parody awards since 1981, are nothing if not inventive. Hanks also took home the gold for Worst Screen Combo for his so-called "Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)" as the Dutch-born, faux-Southerner Col. Tom Parker, beating out Blonde's controversial director Andrew Dominik and "His Issues with Women."

Hanks was also nominated in the Worst Actor category for his role as Geppetto in Disney's live-action Pinocchio, but he lost out to Jared Leto for his star turn in Morbius. The Razzies for Worst Picture and Worst Screenplay went to Blonde, while Morbius also took home two awards: Leto's Worst Actor win and Worst Supporting Actress for Adria Arjona.

2023 marked the 43rd annual Razzie Awards, which began as a small-time parody ceremony organized by a Hollywood publicist but have since grown in prominence, even eyeing a televised ceremony in 2020. To date, Sylvester Stallone is the winningest actor in Razzies history, having nabbed 10 awards over the course of his career.

Other prominent Razzie winners through the years include Adam Sandler, Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock, who famously attended the mock ceremony to accept her Worst Actress award for All About Steve in person.

If Sandy's example is anything to go by, Hanks will grin and bear his Worst Supporting Actor honor -- and make some room on the shelf beside his Academy Awards.

