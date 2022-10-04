Yellowstone fans are eagerly waiting to see Kelly Reilly reprise her popular role as the ruthless and intoxicating Beth Dutton in the upcoming fifth season, but that's not the only project the British actress has in the works. Deadline reports that between filming seasons of her Western series for the Paramount Network, Reilly will join Tom Hanks in a new film from famed director Robert Zemeckis. In addition to Hanks and Reilly, Here will also star British actor Paul Bettany and actress Robin Wright.

Deadline describes Here, based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire, as "a breathtaking and revolutionary odyssey through time and memory. The innovative film is centered around a single geographic location in New England -- starting as wilderness and later becoming the site of a home -- where a story of love, loss, struggle, hope and legacy play out between couples and families over generations."

This will be the second time Reilly has worked with Zemeckis, who previously handpicked her to star opposite Denzel Washington in his Oscar-nominated film Flight. It was one of Reilly's big breakout roles before landing Yellowstone in 2018 and generated serious buzz for Washington, who landed a nomination for Best Actor.

Eric Roth, known for writing Forrest Gump, will be adapting the script -- reuniting Hanks, Zemeckis, Wright and Roth for the first time since the classic film swept the Oscars in 1995, bringing home Best Picture. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke's ImageMovers will produce the highly anticipated film with Miramax's Bill Block. Sony will handle the U.S. distribution, with Miramax holding international rights.

Though Reilly and Hanks have never shared the screen on Yellowstone, Hanks did make a special appearance in the greater Yellowstone universe in the prequel series 1883. He played Gen. George Meade in a flashback scene with Tim McGraw's character James Dutton.

