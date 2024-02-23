Fans Go Wild for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce PDA at Sydney Show

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift broke the internet again with a kiss.

As we already knew, Travis Kelce traveled to Australia where his partner Taylor Swift's Eras Tour reconvened today (Feb. 23). Kelce's been hanging out in Swift's luxurious hotel suite, and the couple's been mingling with koalas at the Sydney Zoo.

Kelce not only attended the first of Swift's four consecutive gigs at Accor Stadium. A fashion plate in his own right, the three time Super Bowl champion embraced the Swiftie tradition of wearing multiple friendship bracelets.

Just like they did at the Super Bowl earlier this month, Kelce and Swift set the internet abuzz with a public display of affection. This time, they shared a brief embrace and a kiss as Swift exited the stage.

?| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after tonight's show of 'The Eras Tour'! #SydneyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/F2tJXLWzm2 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 23, 2024

While the AFC Championship smooch Super Bowl kiss were part of a worldwide broadcast, this was a private moment filmed by a fan and shared to Twitter.

Another fan clip shows Kelce getting a standing ovation while being escorted through part of the on-field crowd to a VIP tent.

The show got delayed thanks to rain and a nearby lightning strike.

"Please note, due to weather, show start time has been delayed. Stay undercover until further notice and follow venue screens and staff instructions. Stay safe and remember to be kind to those around you," read a tweet by the stadium.

Swift took the stage at 7:30 p.m. local time.

"An Aussie crowd will never let anything get in the way," Swift told the audience.

Because of the delay, opening act Sabrina Carpenter didn't perform. However, she did make a guest appearance during Swift's set for a medley of "White Horse" and "Coney Island."

Swift will return to the Accor Stadium stage tomorrow, Sunday and Monday.