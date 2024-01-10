Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller Pose For Cute Getting Ready Pics Before Golden Globes

They did what any best friend duo would do: they took cute getting ready photos.

Taylor Swift and model and actress Keleigh Teller enjoyed a swanky girls night out at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7. The two looked beautiful strutting the red carpet and sitting together at the ceremony. Before the show, however, they did what any best friend duo would do: they took cute getting ready photos.

A few snaps made their way onto Teller's Instagram stories, including a classic mirror selfie. In the picture, Teller holds the phone while posing towards the mirror, showing off the ornate floral design of her dress. Swift, meanwhile, turns her body to the side, showcasing the back of her green Gucci dress in the pic.

In another photo, a third party takes a picture while Swift and Teller stand against a wall with pink wallpaper featuring a flowering tree. The two laugh while appearing to be mid-hug.

Teller also posted about the night on her Instagram profile. She shared a few photos featuring Swift (and the singer's publicist, Tree Paine), writing, "Romy and Michele (and Tree) take the globes."

There was no shortage of activity among the celebs at the show. Swift and Teller were involved in a now-viral moment which found Selena Gomez sharing what looked to be very interesting info with them. The two friends were also photographed laughing and reapplying lipstick (while possibly taking more selfies).

Swift was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film. That trophy ended up going to Greta Gerwig's "Barbie."

Teller is a model/actress who starred in Swift's 2021 music video for "I Bet You Think About Me." She is also the wife of actor Miles Teller, whom she married in 2019. Both Keleigh and Miles joined Swift in her birthday celebrations in New York City on Dec. 13, 2023.