Taylor Sheridan's Billy Bob Thornton-Led Series 'Land Man' Is Looking for Extras in Texas

"Land Man," the upcoming Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan, is looking for extras — but not just anyone can apply. They're looking for people who work in the oil and gas industry specifically.

Legacy Casting issued the call for background actors, who must know their way around a rig and be able to shoot in Texas. The series is based on the Texas Monthly podcast "Boomtown," an eleven-part documentary podcast about the Permian Basin and the Texas oil industry.

"Hey all! We're looking for REAL PEOPLE who have experience as Oil and Gas Workers in the FIELD and would want to possibly be on camera for a MAJOR TV SHOW for Paramount+," a Legacy Casting Facebook post reads. "This is a Taylor Sheridan show that will start filming in 2024 in North Texas (as well as other parts of TX too.) We'll need guys that have oil rig working experience, in the field, and that may want to be background actors on the show!"

"Land Man" stars Billy Bob Thornton, Michelle Randolph, and Jacob Lofland.

According to the logline, the series "is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

As per the casting call, specific filming dates, times, and locations are currently undetermined, but production is scheduled to occur between February and summer 2024. The team is currently in the process of expanding their pool of potential candidates in preparation for the actual casting needs. Compensation, including pay and travel allowances, is associated with the available roles.

If you have any inquiries regarding the casting call, please feel free to reach out via email at [email protected] or send a text message to (323) 739-8727.