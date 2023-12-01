Most fans of "Yellowstone" know that the inspiration for the series, which follows a fifth generation rancher and his family, comes from a very real place. The show's co-creator, Taylor Sheridan, grew up on a ranch in Texas and still owns and operates a ranch in the Lone Star State.

Sheridan created the CMT documentary-competition series "The Last Cowboy," which chronicles the elite Western horse riding competition of horse reining, and the "Run for a Million," an arena-based reining competition with a prize worth $1 million, to give audiences an insight into the passion, dedication and hard work that goes into the sport.

In a new clip, exclusively premiered by Wide Open Country, Sheridan discusses his love for working with horses and shares that — even after creating a massively popular and beloved television show — cowboying is still where his heart lies.

"People always ask why did I come up with the Run For a Million," Sheridan says. "Number one, I love the horse. I spend all my time, when I'm not working my other job, working the job I really love that pays terribly, which is cowboying."

Watch the clip below.

Season 4 of "The Last Cowboy" premiered on Nov. 17. New episodes premiere Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT. This season, seventeen riders qualify to compete for the $1 million top prize.

"The Last Cowboy" is produced for CMT by Truly Original with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, Michelle Schiefen, Apryl Richards and Elizabeth Ashe serving as executive producers. Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin serve as executive producers. Keith Cox and Todd Baynes supervise the production for CMT.