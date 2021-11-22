Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye and Husband Josh Kerr Expecting Their First Child!

Congratulations are in order for Taylor Dye, who is officially going to be a mom. The 26-year-old country singer, who is part of the phenomenal duo Maddie & Tae revealed she is expecting her first baby with husband Josh Kerr.

Sharing a beautiful photo, the singer stated, "mom and dad 🤍 baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring '22 and we are already so deeply in love. swipe to find out what we're having!" Cradling her baby bump, the couple did share that they were having a girl in the third picture, showing them biting into slices of pink cake with a banner reading "GIRL" in the background.

Bandmate Maddie Marlow commented on the social media photo, congratulating the country star, saying, "Thank You Jesus for the biggest blessing!! I CANT WAIT TO MEET HER." Songwriter Josh Kerr, who is a Grammy-winning songwriter, also announced the news on his own Instagram account. He captioned the photo, "@taylordye and I have been keeping a little secret for a few months now. Mom & dad already love you so much baby Kerr."

The pair had announced their engagement back in September 2019 after more than a year of dating. The singer showed off her diamond engagement ring through a series of Instagram photos, captioning the post, "Can't wait to love you forever Joshua Peter Kerr. WE'RE ENGAGED!!!!!!"

Back in February 2202, the dynamic talent country music duo officially tied the knot in Nashville, Tennessee. The wedding came a few months after Maddie got married to Jonah Font. Their recent songs, "Madness" and "Women You Got" are said to be inspired by their marriages to both men.

Maddie & Tae are set to headline the 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour: The All Song No Static Tour with Sacha and Callista Clark as openers. The All Song No Static Tour will officially kick off on January 6 in Oklahoma City with shops in Nashville, New York City, and Houston. They will wrap up on February 15 in Atlanta.

2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour: All Song No Static Tour Dates:

Jan. 6: Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Town Theatre

Jan. 7: Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Jan. 12: Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

Jan. 13: New York City @ Gramercy Theatre

Jan. 14: Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Jan. 15: Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille

Jan. 19: San Diego, Calif. @ Moonshine Beach

Jan. 20: West Hollywood, Calif. @ The Roxy

Jan. 21: San Jose, Calif. @ Club Rodeo Rio

Jan. 22: Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

Feb. 3: Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation at the Intersection

Feb. 4: Bloomington, Ind. @ The Castle Theater

Feb. 5: Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

Feb. 10: Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Feb. 11: Huntsville, Al. @ Von Braun Center

Feb. 12: Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

