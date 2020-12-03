Carrie Underwood, Maddie & Tae + Runaway June Reunite for Cracker Barrel's Holiday Special

Carrie Underwood's reuniting with Cry Pretty Tour 360 mates Maddie & Tae and Runaway June for holiday feature Cracker Barrel Sounds of the Season.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store knows food, family and festive music, making it the ideal host for the special, which debuts on Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. EST on the restaurant chain's YouTube and Facebook pages. it will stream on social media for the remainder of the holiday season.

Per a post by Tampa's ABC affiliate, beyond singing Christmas music, the country music artists will take part in conversations and holiday games "that show how the performers are continuing their favorite traditions with their families this year."

"Being a part of this special collaboration with Cracker Barrel and my friends, Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, is a fun way to celebrate the holiday season," Underwood said in a press release. "Music lifts spirits and is a big part of our holiday traditions, which are as important as ever this year."

All three acts have new holiday music to promote. Underwood's Christmas album My Gift gifted us with the American Idol winner's duet with The Voice judge John Legend, "Hallelujah," as well as renditions of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and other old favorites. A separate streaming event, My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, debuted Dec. 3 on HBO Max. Maddie & Tae's six-song EP We Need Christmas blends classics ("O Come All Ye Faithful") with fresh material ("Merry Married Christmas"). Runaway June's own holiday EP, When I Think About Christmas, puts its members on the short list on Nashville stars with the vocal gifts to make "O Holy Night" their own.

For a sneak peek at the family-friendly holiday feature, check out Cracker Barrel's YouTube channel. There's a trailer for the special plus video of Underwood performing "Sweet Baby Jesus."