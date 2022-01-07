Maddie & Tae Release New Single 'Strangers'

Maddie & Tae have released their new song "Strangers," which will be featured on their eight-song collection, Through The Madness Vol. 1, released on Jan. 28. The country music duo co-wrote the song with Jimmy Robbins and Adam Hambrick.

Through The Madness Vol. 1 is set to include the country duo's latest release "Madness" and "Woman You Got." The EP is set to include special collaborations with Morgane Stapleton on "Don't Make Her Look Dumb" and Lori McKenna on "The Other Side." Maddie & Tae co-wrote eight of the new songs, working with Laura Veltz, Luke Laird, Josh Kerr and Jimmy Robbins.

In "Strangers" the duo, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr, pay tribute to their husbands as they reflect on their lives before meeting them and how much their lives have turned around since their marriage. They sing,

"How were we ever strangers? / Seems crazy to me now / Haven't I known you forever? / 'Cause the thought of the days without / You and all your love / Have all but disappeared / I'll never be convinced, baby, that you w?ren't always here / How w?re we ever strangers?"

The new project follows their second album, The Way It Feels, which was released in April 2020 and even hit the Top 10 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. In December, The "Die From A Broken Heart" singers postponed their headlining CMT Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song Not Static Tour, and are expected to announce the rescheduled dates soon.

Through The Madness, Vol. 1 Track List

What It's Like Loving You Woman You Got Don't Make Her Look Dumb (featuring Morgane Stapleton) Grown Man Cry Madness The Other Side Wish You The Best Strangers

