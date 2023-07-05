'Tacoma FD': A Season 4 Cast and Character Guide For the Rowdy Firehouse Comedy

Get to know the new and returning faces tearing up Firehouse 24 this season.

The fictional firehouses we're used to watching have no shortage of drama and life-threatening situations (we're looking at you, Chicago Fire). But not every city is riddled with arsonists, corrupt cops, and massive building blazes. Set in the always-wet Tacoma, Washington, Tacoma FD is an ode to the firefighters who tackle blazes of a different kind: their own boredom.

This lighthearted truTV sitcom follows the misadventures of the rowdy crew at Firehouse 24 as they pass the time by concocting elaborate pranks, competing in unconventional competitions, and finding the most ridiculous ways to pass the time. Premiering in 2019, Tacoma FD has consistently ranked as the second-highest-rated series on the platform. While quarantine made shooting the third season a bit tricky, fans stuck by the show, and it was renewed for a fourth season in November 2021.

Whether you've been a fan since the beginning or are new to the comedy, this upcoming season promises to be full of fun and laughs. To get you up-to-speed, here's a guide to the cast and characters of this ragtag team.

1 of 11 Kevin Heffernan as Chief Terry McConky Leading the charge is Chief Terry McConky, the station's strict but well-meaning leader. After being told by City Council that his firehouse is out of control, he attempts (keyword here) to put a stop to the station shenanigans. Needless to say, his efforts are often thwarted. Bringing this no-nonsense but lovable character to life is actor Kevin Heffernan, who is best known for his roles in Super Troopers, Beerfest, and Club Dread. 2 of 11 Steve Lemme as Captain Eddie Penisi Chief McConky's second-in-command is the slightly egotistical Captain Eddie Penisi, who is always down for a challenge. Whether it's an eating contest or a prank war, Captain Penisi is game to prove he can outwit and outlast the rest of the crew. This role is played by yet another Beerfest, Supertroopers, and Club Dread alum, Steve Lemme. 3 of 11 Marcus Henderson as Granville 'Granny' Smith As one of the firemen at Firehouse 24, Granville Smith doesn't see much action. But that doesn't stop this fun-loving veteran—who's nicknamed after the Granny Smith apple—from getting involved in the hijinks of his fellow station mates. Marcus Henderson, known for his roles in Get Out and the Snowfall series, plays this character with a mix of heart and humor. 4 of 11 Gabriel Hogan as Ike Crystal Ike Crystal is the station's resident sweetheart. Despite his good-natured, lovable personality, this firefighter can hold his own when it comes to the Firehouse 24 crew. He's played by actor Gabriel Hogan, who has been in a variety of films and shows but is probably best known for his role as Peter Morris on the hit Canadian family drama Heartland. 5 of 11 Hassie Harrison as Lucy McConky Lucy McConky is not only the chief's daughter—she's also the first female firefighter to join the house. But you better believe that won't stop her from having just as much fun (if not more) than the rest of the crew. Playing this role is Yellowstone's own Hassie Harrison, who portrays barrel racer and Walker's (Ryan Bingham) love interest Laramie. 6 of 11 Paul Soter as Wolf Boykins No one gets on the crew's nerves more than certification trainer Wolf Boykins. While he's only a guest role on the show, it looks like actor Paul Soter will be bringing him back to life in the fourth season. Soter is best known for his roles in all three movies of the Broken Lizard comedy troupe, including Super Troopers and Club Dread. 7 of 11 Jamie Kaler as Captain Polonsky As the leader of the nearby police station, Captain Polonsky is often called in to help Firehouse 24 out of difficult situations—so it doesn't help that he has a serious beef with Captain Penisi. Playing Polonsky is stand-up comedian Jamie Kaler, who is best known for his role as Mike Callahan on the sitcom My Boys. 8 of 11 Maria Russell as Lieutenant Liz Salazar Known to rattle off in Spanish when she's angry, Lieutenant Liz Salazar spent most of her time in previous seasons making her ex-boyfriend Andy Myawani's (Eugene Cordero) life a living hell. With him no longer there to pester, could we see a softer side to the lieutenant? Actress Maria Russell—who was recently seen on the comedy series Jury Duty—brings an extra level of zest to this role. 9 of 11 Chris Avila as Mickleberry New to the team is a firefighter only known as Mickleberry. While details surrounding this mystery character are sparse, the actor bringing him to life is no stranger to the comedy scene. Chris Avila has appeared in shows like Modern Family, The Goldbergs, Shameless, and Arrested Development, as well as films like Booksmart. 10 of 11 David Arquette as Teddy Dickosi Season 4 of Tacoma FD will also feature some notable celebrity guest stars like David Arquette, who will be playing Captain Penisi's rival, Teddy Dickosi. The veteran actor became a household name thanks to the Scream franchise (who doesn't love Dewey Riley?) and has been a figure in Hollywood ever since. 11 of 11 Tony Danza Rumor has it that Who's the Boss? alumni Tony Danza will be also guest-starring in the next season. While details about his character only include that he's a "guardian angel" of some sort, we can only assume that bringing his comedic genius to a show like Tacoma FD will result in some truly classic moments. The actor has been on a bit of a guest star run lately, making appearances in series like Blue Bloods and And Just Like That.

Other Familiar Faces

In addition to the big names above, some not-as-well-known yet still-beloved characters from previous seasons will be making their return, according to Looper. This includes Dexter Loomis, MC Gainey, Timothy Murphy, and Amin Joseph.

When Does Season 4 of Tacoma FD Premiere?

With an all-star cast of old favorites and fresh new faces, the fourth season of Tacoma FD is sure to bring on the laughs. Fans of the show will be able to watch the 13-episode series on truTV starting July 20, 2023. You can stream previous seasons on HBO Max.