'The Lincoln Lawyer': A Season 2 Cast and Character Guide

What cases will Mickey Haller take on in Season 2? Meet the cast to find out.

Netflix's TV adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer is so good it almost makes you forget about the 2011 Matthew McConaughey film of the same name. The first season of the legal drama series is based on author Michael Connelly's sequel to the original Lincoln Lawyer novel (titled The Brass Verdict). It follows the story of Los Angeles defense attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) as he navigates the challenging and dangerous world of criminal law.

The show picks up on Haller—who operates his practice out of the back of his chauffeured Lincoln Town Car—recovering from surgery and a pill addiction. After inheriting a bunch of cases from a colleague who died unexpectantly, Haller works in tandem with two of his ex-wives (who work as a prosecutor and his legal aide) to defend the gritty and complex criminals of L.A.

Without giving too much away, Season 2 follows the fourth book in Connelly's series: The Fifth Witness. According to Netflix, new episodes chronicle Haller's newfound fame and access to higher profile cases—which actor Garcia-Rulfo says has both a good and bad side.

"He's got this mojo back and his confidence back and all that, but I think that success brings a lot of bad stuff as well if you don't know how to handle it," he says, adding: "I think he wasn't ready for it."

What kind of cases will Haller take on in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2? Let's meet the cast to find out.

1 of 10 Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller Manuel Garcia-Rulfo leads the show as Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles criminal defense attorney who takes on high-profile cases that take him down some dangerous roads. While the Mexican actor has been on the big and small screens since 2006, Lincoln Lawyer marks his first lead role in a major series. You can catch him appearing in major films like The Magnificent Seven, Murder on the Orient Express, and A Man Called Otto. 2 of 10 Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson As both a criminal prosecutor and Haller's ex-wife, Maggie McPherson often butts heads with her former flame as they work opposite sides of the law. And it doesn't help the tension that they share a teenage daughter, Hayley (Kristina Warner). Neve Campbell, who plays McPherson, is best known for her roles in the Scream franchise, House of Cards, and Party of Five. 3 of 10 Angus Sampson as Dennis' Cisco' Wojciechowski Haller's legal investigator, Dennis' Cisco' Wojciechowski is a bit of a wild card; he'll do whatever it takes to get the job done. Prior to this role, Australian actor Angus Sampson has lent his talents to films like Mad Max: Fury Road, Insidious, and The Mule in recent years as well as series like Fargo and Bump. 4 of 10 Becki Newton as Lorna Taylor She and Haller may not have worked out as romantic partners, but Lorna Taylor is still a key part of the team as his legal aide. His second ex-wife is the one who helps him organize all the details and research he needs to win cases. Actress Becki Newton, who plays Lorna, has made television appearances on Ugly Betty, How I Met Your Mother, and Love Bites in recent years. 5 of 10 Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts At the wheel of Haller's iconic Lincoln sits Izzy Letts, one of Haller's former clients (and a former addict) who now drives the attorney around. Jazz Raycole, who plays Izzy, is best known for her roles in series like The Quad, Jericho, and My Wife and Kids. While she's been working in Hollywood since 1995, this is undoubtedly her biggest role yet. 6 of 10 Krista Warner as Hayley Haller Being the daughter of Mickey Haller is no walk in the park. It's even more complicated when Hayley Haller learns that her dad represents criminals her mother is trying to put away. Krista Warner, who plays Hayley, is a relative newcomer to Hollywood and has appeared in only a few shorts before landing the role in The Lincoln Lawyer. 7 of 10 Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Detective Raymond Griggs Fans who loved the precarious but ultimately working relationship between Haller and intense LAPD detective Raymond Griggs will be happy to know that he's returning for the series' upcoming season. Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine was named a breakout star by the Los Angeles Times and has appeared in shows like Dead Ringers and The Chi as well as films like Farewell Armor. 8 of 10 Elliott Gould as David "Legal" Siegal The family friend of Haller will also be making an appearance in Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer. David "Legal" Siegal is Haller's father's former law partner who still provides guidance to Haller when needed. Fans of Elliott Gould will recognize him from his iconic roles in films like M*A*S*H, Ocean's Eleven, and Friends. 9 of 10 Lana Parrilla as Lisa Trammell New to the series is the formidable Lisa Trammell, a well-liked local chef who's struggling to keep her restaurant afloat after a "predatory real estate developer" sets his sites for new projects in her neighborhood. Playing Trammell is actress Lana Parrilla, who's best known for her role as Regina Mills (the "evil" queen) on Once Upon a Time. She also appeared in shows like Swingtown, Why Women Kill, and Boomtown. 10 of 10 Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Freeman Another fresh face is ruthless prosecutor—and Haller's new courtroom rival—Andrea Freeman, who just so happens to be a very close friend of Maggie McPherson's. Actress Yaya DaCosta is a Chicago Med alum as well as the star of Whitney. She's also appeared in other films like The Nice Guys and The Butler.

When Does Season 2 of Lincoln Lawyer Premiere?

With a star-studded cast and intriguing cases to sort through, fans of this legal drama are undoubtedly looking forward to its return. Thankfully, they don't have to wait long. Netflix announced that the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer will be split into two parts: the first premieres on July 6 and the second on August 3.

Until then, you can get up to speed on the first season by binging it on Netflix.