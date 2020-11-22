Country singer Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan are now husband and wife! The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Nov. 21 at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The couple originally had different wedding plans, but made changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Originally we were getting married in Montana in May, which was going to be unreal," Duncan told PEOPLE. "We had an entire lodge rented out for three days for a wedding weekend extravaganza with events daily, a spa, chefs ... But then COVID hit, and that all went away. With the sudden postponement -- and Jon still having a full tour schedule -- we were very limited with available dates."

Their Love Story

Some people are able to meet and fall in love the old fashioned way, but others need a little push in the right direction. For Pardi, he found his current love Summer Duncan through an unexpected source -- his mom.

Duncan, a hairstylist from Northern California, was friends with Pardi's mother. She felt really strongly that Duncan and her son would hit it off so Duncan took a chance and flew out to meet him and see one of his shows in Denver back in 2017.

"So she flew out to the most romantic place you can ever fly a girl out to: the Grizzly Rose," Pardi sarcastically told PEOPLE at the time. "It's this super honky-tonk, one of my favorite bars."

Just in case, Pardi explained that she had brought a friend with her. Definitely the safe choice!

"Yeah," he said, "she had a whole escape plan, you know, in case I was creepy."

But luckily the pair hit it off and Pardi invited his new lady love back out to see him where she got to experience a seriously cool first date at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

"When she first came to town, going there was part of our first date," he recalls. "I played the Ryman with Rhett Akins, and we got to hang backstage, and I was tour guide."

The couple has been inseparable ever since, and Duncan even appeared in her leading man's music video for "Heartache Medication." The country music star decided to throw it back to their incredible first date spot and proposed to his girlfriend of two years on the Ryman Stage during his Heartache Medication tour last October. Talk about a killer show! The happy couple received a standing ovation after she said yes in front of friends and cheering fans. Luckily her parents were in town visiting and got to see the whole thing as well!

Unfortunately, due to COVID, the couple had to postpone their wedding plans which were originally going to be in May of this year. They had wanted to plan a beautiful wedding in Montana as a fun adventure to escape the summer heat. It was going to be overlooking Yellowstone National Park and would have undoubtedly been stunning. But the couple didn't let this difficult year get in their way of having a beautiful Nashville wedding.

Meanwhile, it seems like the couple has been having a great year together. Pardi had been busy touring with Dierks Bentley last year so they've clearly been enjoying time together as well as regularly hanging out with close pals Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn. They share a ton of cute pics together on social media. Congrats to the happy couple!