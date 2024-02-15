Move Over Harvey Specter, 'Suits L.A.' Lands Its Lead

"Suits" found new life when it came to Netflix in 2023 — four years after its finale aired on the USA Network. In light of renewed interest in the fast-paced legal drama, a spinoff titled "Suits L.A." is headed for NBC.

Stephen Amell ("Arrow") has been cast in the lead role, according to Deadline. And fans of the series will be pleased to know that Aaron Korsh, the creator of the original series, has returned for this extension of the "Suits"-verse. While no release dates have been given, production is set to begin in late April.

Amell plays Ted Black, "a charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others." According to the official logline: "His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

The original series, which first aired in 2011, starred Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty. The show was thrust back into the spotlight when it exploded into the streaming world, racking up an unprecedented 45 billion minutes streamed on Netflix and Peacock combined.

This isn't the first time that Korsh has attempted a spinoff of "Suits." In the months leading up to the "Suits" finale, he launched "Pearson," which sees Torres reprising her role of Jessica Pearson as the powerhouse lawyer enters the dirty world of Chicago politics. Despite Toress' lauded performance and an above-average critical reception, the series was canceled after just one season.

None of the original "Suits" stars have been confirmed for "Suits L.A.," though all but Markle have expressed interest in returning — fingers crossed.