Exciting news for "Suits" aficionados: the universe is expanding! NBC has just given the thumbs-up for a pilot of "Suits: L.A." This new chapter is set to explore the world of (literal) legal drama once more, this time set within the City of Angels.

Cameras are set to roll this late March in Vancouver, but don't expect a simple rehash of the old glory days. "Suits: L.A." will feature new characters with their own set of hurdles and challenges. At the center is Ted Black, a sharp ex-federal prosecutor turned defender of the L.A. high-flyers. When his firm hits a rough patch, Ted's world is rocked, forcing him to confront his past and question the loyalty of the people currently in his life.

The team behind the scenes is just as promising as the on-screen talent, with the original executive producers coming back for another round.

While we won't be seeing the original "Suits" crew like Gabriel Macht or Patrick J. Adams right out of the gate, there's chatter about potential surprise drop-ins, and with Adams keen on revisiting his role as Mike Ross, who knows what cameos could spice up the pilot. Is there any potential for Meghan Markle to come back around? It might blow our collective minds if so.

The renewed buzz for "Suits" is likely the catalyst that brought all this into motion. The show has been topping charts on Netflix, outdoing even "Ted Lasso" in the U.S. when it comes to streaming. It's proof that the show's charm hasn't faded and that there's fertile ground for "Suits: L.A." to thrive.

It remains to be seen what exactly we can expect from this new "Suits" series, but if you're a fan and you've been wanting more, your prayers have officially been answered. Now, all that's left is the hard part: waiting. Until then, we can collectively enjoy a little "Suits" reunion for a Super Bowl ad.